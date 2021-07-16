The emoji favoured by Australians

Tomorrow is World Emoji Day, and today there’s apparently over 3000 out there.

Paul Hunt, an ’emoji maker’ at Adobe, spoke to Scott Emerson about the nature of his work.

“When am I designing an emoji, I am trying to distil it to its most simplified form, so it’s not too different from trying to do that for a written letter,” he explained.

“But I guess the additional dimension there is that emoji are typically in colour so you have to think about as well.”

He also revealed the top 5 emojis Australians use, according to a recent global trends report:

Thumbs up Laughing with tears of joy emoji (which is the number one worldwide) Worried, but relieved face The emoji with one tear The red heart emoji

