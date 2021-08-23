Mothers speak on their struggle to receive lifesaving care across borders

Neil Breen has slammed the state government for cutting Australians off from healthcare amid hard border closures.

Queensland Health has indefinitely cancelled a number of appointments for people across the border.

Claudine Snow told Neil her daughter, Audrey, was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, resulting in the removal of one of her eyes.

Every year, Ms Snow and Audrey have visited the Queensland Children’s Hospital for scans to ensure the cancer hasn’t returned.

Their next visit was due next month.

“I received a phone call saying that her MRI and her oncology review was cancelled indefinitely because we are south of the border,” Ms Snow said.

“The fact that my daughter has been such a special little warrior her whole life … you can just imagine how anxious I am.

“We don’t know if the cancer’s returned and who’s going to take responsibility if it has?”

Press PLAY below to hear more on Claudine and Audrey Snow’s story

Kimberley Brown is a Ballina mother who lost one of her unborn twins last year during a border restriction ordeal.

Last year, Ms Brown was forced to wait 16 hours to travel to a Sydney hospital for a procedure when her daughters became ill.

Two Queensland hospitals which could perform the procedure were closer but inaccessible due to border restrictions.

“I don’t know if you can ever fully recover from that,” Ms Brown told Neil.

“It saddens me that a year on with this situation, nothing has changed.

“I don’t know any parent who would go to hotel quarantine for two weeks while their sick child is in hospital.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ms Brown’s speak for a number of mothers trapped by the border closures