Australians assured census night is fortified against attacks

The Assistant Treasurer has allayed concerns the census will be disrupted, or data stolen, by digital attacks.

The 2016 census night saw mass disruption following a DDoS attack.

“We’ve worked very hard to try and ensure we’ve got as much … security that we can to ensure that when people get on tonight, it’s a fairly seamless process,” Minister Michael Sukkar told Neil Breen.

“Of course, the protection of Australians’ data is paramount to us as well.

“So we’ve really thrown everything at it but of course, we’ll still be watching it very closely, Neil.”

