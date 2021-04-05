4BC
Australian study’s surprising revelations about world’s most popular drug

4 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Article image for Australian study’s surprising revelations about world’s most popular drug

Australian researchers have found paracetamol might only be effective in reducing pain for a limited number of conditions.

The University of Sydney study examined the effectiveness of the drug for 44 conditions, of which only knee and hip osteoarthritis, tension headaches, perineal pain, and craniotomy pain were eased more by paracetamol than a placebo.

The drug was ineffective for acute back pain, but for the remaining 39 conditions, there was no conclusive evidence either way.

Lead author Dr Christina Abdel Shaheed told Joe Hildebrand there’s a surprising lack of high-quality research.

“Paracetamol is the most commonly used medicine for self-medication of pain everywhere in the world.

“It is surprising that we still have unanswered questions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

