Australian self-help author Shannah Kennedy puts own advice to the test

Struck down again by lockdowns, Aussies are being encouraged to learn how to cope with and adapt to changes we have no choice in.

Self-help author Shannah Kennedy wrote her new book ‘Plan B’ during Melbourne’s long lockdown last year, forcing her to put her own advice into practice.

Prior to that, the self-described “A-type, overachieving perfectionist” was overtaken by chronic fatigue and depression.

“What people forget is when they feel stuck, or unmotivated, or flat, or angry, or frustrated, they don’t realise that we’re actually grieving,” she told Deborah Knight.

“We’re grieving that we can’t see our loved ones, we can’t go to the hospital to visit our friends, we can’t have a coffee or people over for dinner.”

