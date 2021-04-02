Australian post-vaccine blood clot hospitalisation ‘a little unusual’

The hospitalisation of a Victorian man after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine has renewed concerns of a connection with blood clotting.

The ABC reports the 44-year-old has been admitted with “serious thrombosis”, and was given a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on or around March 22.

GP and author Dr Brad McKay told Deborah Knight the case is “a little unusual”, given women under 55 were previously considered to be the risk group.

In some cases overseas, blood clots have been identified at the base of the brain, however health authorities in Australia and internationally have stressed there is no proven link.

“It’s certainly not a cause for alarm at the moment; we’re thinking it could be happening in maybe one in a million cases.

“Terrible for the person who’s in hospital, but also COVID itself can cause blood clots and a similar reaction.”

