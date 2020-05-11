4BC
Australian political heavyweights call in to pay tribute to Alan Jones

6 hours ago
Australian heavyweights across the political divide have called in to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Alan Jones.

Alan announced he will be acting on doctor’s advice and retiring from radio at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former prime minister Tony Abbott, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese are among the listeners who called in to thank Alan Jones for 35 years on the airwaves.

Click PLAY below to hear Scott Morrison

Mr Abbot has marked this “an end of an era”.

“Your departure from the radio airwaves is a big, big, milestone and for many people, it’s a sad milestone.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tony Abbott

Premier Gladys Berejiklian heard the news in the middle of a press conference.

“Is it really true?”

Click PLAY below to hear Gladys Berejiklian

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says “we have political differences, but on a personal level you’re someone I respect.”

Click PLAY below to hear Anthony Albanese

