Hundreds of Australian Open staff and players forced to isolate over Melbourne’s new COVID-19 scare

Australian Open warm-up events at Melbourne Park have been cancelled for today, after a hotel quarantine employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The man was working as a resident support officer at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Up to 600 players, officials and support staff must now isolate until they return a negative result.

State wide, everyone must wear masks indoors, and no more than 15 people are allowed in a home.

The Victorian Health Department is contacting all players, officials and support staff who were staying at the Grand Hyatt notifying them that they are considered casual contacts and must immediately isolate and get tested.

It will likely impact the Australian Open, due to start on Monday.