Australian of the Year nominee brings cardiology to outback

Founder of Heart of Australia, Rolf Gomes, was put forward as one of Queensland’s Australian of the Year nominees last year for his work bringing cardiology treatment to rural communities.

The cardiologist is the founding father of Heart of Australia, a program that delivers monthly specialist medical investigation and treatment clinics to regional, rural and remote area communities across Queensland.

Dr Gomes was thrilled the nomination could shed light on the low accessibility of health services for those living in remote communities.

“For me, it brings validity to the work the program does,” he told Neil Breen. “It’s lovely to be recognised.”

Image: Getty