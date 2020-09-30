Australian music icon Helen Reddy dies aged 78

Australian singer, activist and performer Helen Reddy has passed away at the age of 78.

Best known for her song ‘I Am Woman’, she was a trailblazer in the industry and known as the Queen of Pop in the 1970s.

Ray Hadley read out a statement from her children, Traci and Jordan, confirming her death in Los Angeles.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy.

“She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman.

“Our hearts are broken, but we take comfort in the knowledge her voice will live on forever.”

Ray said she was “acclaimed across the globe, as someone who put us on the map”.

Click PLAY to hear more

Music historian Glenn A. Baker paid tribute to the “strong voice” throughout the 70s.

“She was another figure in the women’s movement,” he told Deborah Knight.

He told Deborah about why she wrote ‘I Am Woman’ and described her as a “remarkable” figure.

“I always found her to be quite extraordinary.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty/John Minihan