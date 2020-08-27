4BC
Australian killer sentenced over Christchurch attacks

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Brenton TarrantChristchurchNew Zealand

Australian Brenton Tarrant has become the first person in New Zealand sentenced to life without parole.

Victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings had their accounts heard in court this week.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to killing 51 Muslim worshippers in 2019.

Newshub NZ reporter Holly Carran told Deborah Knight Tarrant provided no apology.

“They do have some peace today knowing that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

