Australian Labor Party labelled the cheating spouse of coal mining

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has likened the Labor Party to an unfaithful partner when it comes to commitments to the mining industry.

Opposition Queensland Senator Murray Watt is set to make a speech in Rockhampton this afternoon claiming to back both renewables and non-renewables.

Mr Canavan questioned why Labor supports coal exports, but not the creation of new coal-fired power stations.

“A lot of people have heard things like this – someone who constantly cheats on you then tells you they do love you, and they won’t do it again,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s a bit too over the top.

“Talk is cheap … action would be better.

