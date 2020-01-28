Australian GPs desperate for masks to protect against coronavirus

With coronavirus spreading at a rapid pace, Australian doctors say they are struggling to get ahold of masks to protect themselves.

There are now five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, with the death toll climbing above 100 worldwide.

But GPs say they desperately need more N95 masks, which are in short supply due to the recent bushfire crisis.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Dr Harry Nespolon tells Deborah Knight it’s very hard for doctors to source the masks.

“What we’ve been asking for today is for the government to dip into its store of these masks, which they have about 12 million of them, and to distribute them to our GPs.”

The federal health minister has confirmed they will “work to make sure anyone who needs [the masks] has them”.

Image: Getty