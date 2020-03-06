Australian government to introduce a scalable stimulus package

The government isn’t ruling out increasing the stimulus if the coronavirus hit to the economy worsens.

Finance minister Mathias Cormann tells Janine Perrett there’s a lot of uncertainty around the way coronavirus is going to impact our economy and our budget moving forward.

“The measures that we are developing are designed to be scalable so that we are able to dial them up or down depending on the way all of this develops.

“There are certain things we know but in the end, we don’t quite know how long and to what extent this is going to impact and so there will be a need to be able to scale this up or down as required.”

