Australian businesses ‘really confused’ over vaccine rights

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Alexi BoydBusiness Featured
Article image for Australian businesses ‘really confused’ over vaccine rights

Small businesses across Australia want the government to clearly outline their rights when it comes to COVID vaccination.

Industrial Relations Minister Michaelia Cash has called a meeting of employer associations and unions to discuss the vaccine rollout and workplaces.

The Australian government has made it clear it won’t mandate vaccines, but that has left businesses unsure of how to proceed.

Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia CEO Alexi Boyd told Deborah Knight small businesses are “really confused”.

“We’re kind of jammed in-between several pieces of legislation.

“If vaccination can be linked to public health orders then that can provide some sort of clarity.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
BusinessHealthMoneyNews
