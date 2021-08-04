4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australian athlete Peter Bol shoots for Olympic glory in sport he never knew existed

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Peter BolTokyo 2020Track and Field
Article image for Australian athlete Peter Bol shoots for Olympic glory in sport he never knew existed

Peter Bol holds the weight of Australia’s track ambitions on his shoulders, after becoming the first Australian to qualify for the men’s 800 metre final since 1968.

The 27-year-old Olympic athlete is from a Sudanese family who escaped civil war to Egypt, before emigrating to Australia when he was only 10 years old.

It was Helen Leahy, his teacher at St Norbert College in Perth, who first recognised Bol’s talent for running.

She told Deborah Knight she’s very proud of how far he’s come.

“I had a conversation with Peter about whether he wanted to do athletics, and when I did he didn’t actually know it was a sport!

“I said, ‘can you run the 800 [metres] Peter?’ and he said ‘how many laps is that, miss?'”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Peter Bol’s origin story

Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsOlympicsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873