Australia urged to consider exit strategy if coronavirus cases continue to slow

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
Henry Ergas

Australia needs to consider its coronavirus exit strategy, according to a leading economics expert.

Economics Professor Henry Ergas worked at the OECD and a number of economic consulting firms.

He tells Alan Jones Australia needs to start planning an exit strategy from the lockdown measures if cases continue to slow.

“We should start planning for the exit from this period of restrictions, which are both extremely costly economically and obviously inflict a lot of hardship on people.

“We do need strong measures that will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At the same time, we have to be careful not to go overboard.”

Image: Getty

