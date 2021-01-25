4BC
Australia suspends New Zealand travel bubble over new COVID-19 strain fears

6 hours ago
4BC News
New Zealand
Article image for Australia suspends New Zealand travel bubble over new COVID-19 strain fears

Australia has suspended the travel bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours, to prevent the spread of the South African strain of coronavirus.

It has been confirmed a woman contracted the highly infectious variant after leaving hotel quarantine in New Zealand.

Travellers coming from New Zealand to Australia will be forced into mandatory quarantine.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says people who arrived here from across the ditch since January 14 must follow the health advice.

“Anyone who has arrived into Australia on a flight from New Zealand, on or since January 14, is asked to isolate and arrange to be tested and to remain in isolation until such time they have received a negative test.”

4BC News
PoliticsQLDWorld
