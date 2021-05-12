4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia shores up supply of Moderna vaccines

9 seconds ago
4BC News
Article image for Australia shores up supply of Moderna vaccines

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed this morning Australia has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply COVID-19 vaccines. 

In total, 25 million doses will arrive on Australian shores, with 10 million doses shored up for this year, and 15 million updated variant boosters in 2022.

“Moderna is, on the advice that we have, the most advanced of the vaccine products with relation to the capacity to adapt to booster or variant requirements,” Mr Hunt said.

Moderna is yet to receive TGA approval.

 

Image: Nine News

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873