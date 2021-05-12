Australia shores up supply of Moderna vaccines

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed this morning Australia has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply COVID-19 vaccines.

In total, 25 million doses will arrive on Australian shores, with 10 million doses shored up for this year, and 15 million updated variant boosters in 2022.

“Moderna is, on the advice that we have, the most advanced of the vaccine products with relation to the capacity to adapt to booster or variant requirements,” Mr Hunt said.

Moderna is yet to receive TGA approval.

Image: Nine News