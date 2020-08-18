4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia secures free doses of..

Australia secures free doses of world-leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Greg Hunt

Australia has secured a deal for 25 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine leading the global race.

The deal with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca means Australians would receive the Oxford University vaccine for free if human trials prove successful.

The Oxford vaccine is in stage-three trials and could be ready by the end of this year or early next.

The vaccine will be manufactured in Australia for local distribution if effective.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Neil Breen they moved early to secure the vaccine.

“This is about protecting all Australians.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873