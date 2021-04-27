Australia one step closer to international travel with new tech

A 15-minute coronavirus test launching today is proving promising for opening up travel for Australia and the world.

Brisbane-based biotech company AnteoTech will unveil its test today after a year of development.

“It’s a very, very high sensitive antigen rapid test,” said AnteoTech CEO Derek Thomson.

“We’re starting to see these types of tests in airports around the world and we think there’s an application for it here in Australia to help open up our borders.”

Image: Getty