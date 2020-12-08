4BC
Australia and China go to war on the dancefloor at 2024 Olympics

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
2024 Olympicsbreak dancingLowe Napalan
Article image for Australia and China go to war on the dancefloor at 2024 Olympics

The Australian breakdancing community are already starting their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics after the International Olympic Committee confirmed breaking will be on the programme.

President of the Australian Breaking Association and Australian Olympic team contender Lowe Napalan told Deborah Knight he would have to step down from his position if selected.

“I will definitely do it, just because I think it’s the right thing to do, and it’ll give other people a better opportunity anyway.”

Mr Napalan said China would likely be our main competitor, as their breaking competitions often attract thousands of entrants.

“What most people don’t know is the crazy athleticism that it requires to do, hence why it’s been considered as an Olympic sport.

“We’ve got some real potential here, and we’ve even got a couple of world champions … we’re definitely in contention for medals.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsOlympicsSports
