Aussies urged to take a course to help save a life

The head of St John Ambulance is urging people to take a course and help save lives.

Over 30,000 Australians go into sudden cardiac arrest each year but the survival rate is only 10 per cent.

St John Ambulance NSW CEO Sarah Lance tells Ray Hadley defibrillators need to be more accessible to improve the survival rate.

“There are some countries in the world who do this incredibly well… they have it on all forms of transport and their survival rates go to 70 per cent.

“The important thing is to do a course so that you feel if anything should happen, ‘I’m prepared, I know what to do’ and therefore you are more likely to act immediately and help save that life.”

