Aussies urged to holiday to save jobs

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Australians are being urged to take up domestic travel as the federal government gives $5 million to a marketing campaign to support the tourism sector. 

This comes as Queensland’s acting premier Steven Miles said yesterday the federal government needs to outline how Queensland’s tourism industry will be supported during a “long period of no international tourists.”

But federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told Neil Breen consistency in declaring hotspots and border closures across states would be a helpful step.

“One of the things federal government has been urging states and territories to do is get a uniform approach,” said Mr Tehan.

“We know the international tourists are unlikely to come back this year.

“What we want is Australians getting to know their own backyard.”

Additionally, Mr Tehan said the government plans to restore the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble, and is considering establishing a similar relationship with countries like Singapore.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

