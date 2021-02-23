4BC
Aussies urged to be wary of a new wave of COVID-19 vaccine scams

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Aussies urged to be wary of a new wave of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Federal police are warning Australians to be wary of COVID-19 vaccine scams as the rollout of the vaccine begins in Australia.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Lesa Gale told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive Australians should be on the look out, even if it appears to be from a reliable source.

“Certainly that’s one … that sadly there will always be that cohort of people that will look to try and exploit these opportunities.

“My message … I would urge anyone listening to be wary of vaccine scams.

“In particular if you receive unsolicited SMS or email messages that may be offering the vaccine or requesting personal information.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

