Aussie rock trio Eskimo Joe back together making new tunes

Aussie rock trio Eskimo Joe are back in 2021 with a new song, 99 Ways.

Joel Quartermain from the group told Scott Emerson they used the COVID-19 lockdown to write songs.

“We did it for nigh on 17 years full time and decided to some other things of our own, and so to come back together to write and record was actually joy and it’s nice to hang out after having a bit of a break.

“It’s great to be back making some new tunes.”

He also revealed his favourite song.

