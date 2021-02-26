4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aussie rock trio Eskimo Joe back together making new tunes

47 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Aussie musicentertainmenteskimo joe
Article image for Aussie rock trio Eskimo Joe back together making new tunes

Aussie rock trio Eskimo Joe are back in 2021 with a new song, 99 Ways. 

Joel Quartermain from the group told Scott Emerson they used the COVID-19 lockdown to write songs.

“We did it for nigh on 17 years full time and decided to some other things of our own, and so to come back together to write and record was actually joy and it’s nice to hang out after having a bit of a break.

“It’s great to be back making some new tunes.”

He also revealed his favourite song.

Click PLAY to hear the chat

Image: Supplied

 

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873