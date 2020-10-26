Aussie rock throwback becomes Amy Shark’s ‘stroke of brilliance’

A surprise blast from the past performed at the NRL Grand Final is being hailed as a “stroke of brilliance”.

Fresh from the rain-soaked performance, Amy Shark told Deborah Knight she feels she put on a show to be proud of.

“It was a really incredible experience; I was having a very good time up there, in case you couldn’t tell!”

However, it was the cover of ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ featuring INXS’ Andrew Farriss and Kirk Pengilly that won over the last few naysayers.

“I thought it was really classy, and I’m a huge fan of INXS, so … I was just so happy that they were willing and wanting to do it as well.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images