4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aussie performer Katie Noonan finds a new way to get back to the stage

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
KATIE NOONANLive stream

Australian singer, songwriter and pianist Katie Noonan is taking to the stage once again in a format that can be enjoyed from the loungeroom.

Starting Friday September 25, Katie will perform a monthly concert livestream event, featuring family members in the band.

Katie told Deborah Knight how her husband Zac has learned a myriad of new skills for the venture, including turning the family’s “magic patch of paradise” into a ‘Rainbow Room’ to host each show from.

“He has been slowly and lovingly converting our shed … into a recording studio.

“He’s basically transformed into an acoustic technician; his dad’s a chippy, they got in and they’ve built this amazing sounding room.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

For all the details visit www.katienoonan.com.au

 

Image: Supplied

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873