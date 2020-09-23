Aussie performer Katie Noonan finds a new way to get back to the stage

Australian singer, songwriter and pianist Katie Noonan is taking to the stage once again in a format that can be enjoyed from the loungeroom.

Starting Friday September 25, Katie will perform a monthly concert livestream event, featuring family members in the band.

Katie told Deborah Knight how her husband Zac has learned a myriad of new skills for the venture, including turning the family’s “magic patch of paradise” into a ‘Rainbow Room’ to host each show from.

“He has been slowly and lovingly converting our shed … into a recording studio.

“He’s basically transformed into an acoustic technician; his dad’s a chippy, they got in and they’ve built this amazing sounding room.”

For all the details visit www.katienoonan.com.au

Image: Supplied