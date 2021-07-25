4BC
Aussie Olympic great reveals story behind highest-ever score

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
DivingMatthew Mitchamolympics
Australian Olympic great Matthew Mitcham has detailled the thoughts that ran through his mind when he notched up the highest-ever 10-metre platform diving score at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Speaking to Neil Breen this morning, the former Olympic champion said he had only ever expected to win – at best – a silver medal, considering the ultra-competitive Chinese athletes he was up against.

On his sixth and final dive, he said he reached the platform and relinquished all pressure on himself before scoring the highest score ever seen.

“I don’t remember the dive itself,” he told 4BC Breakfast.

“I just remember coming to underneath the water and going, I mean it felt good but I wasn’t entirely sure.

“When I did finally break the surface, everyone in the grandstands was going absolutely bananas and that’s when I knew that I’d done a good dive.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

