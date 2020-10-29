Aussie men third most overweight in the world

Seven out of 10 middle-aged men in Australia are classified as overweight or obese.

Ten to Men found Australia had the third-highest rate in the developed world, behind only the US and Chile.

The report found Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander boys and young men were almost twice as likely to be overweight, while men from culturally diverse backgrounds had a significantly lower chance of being obese.

University of Sydney’s Dr Nick Fuller told Deborah Knight the results don’t surprise him.

“Women are likely to put up their hand and do something about it … men don’t do anything.

“They’re less likely to visit health care professionals before something happens.”

