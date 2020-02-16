Aussie golfer Adam Scott wins big on the PGA Tour

Australian golfer Adam Scott has returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour, taking out the Genesis Invitational.

The Queenslander started the final round in a share of the lead with world-number-one Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

A triple bogey for Rory McIlroy.

A double bogey for Adam Scott. They’ve lost their share of the lead at @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/7SqpT5KelF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2020

Scott survived a difficult Sunday at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, making bogey and double bogey early on as his co-leaders dropped well off the pace

The 39-year-old held off several challengers to win by two shots and earn himself almost $2.5 million.

It takes Scott’s career earnings to more than $55 million and sees him jump to number seven in the world, his first time in the top 10 since mid-2017.

The victory is Scott’s 14th on the PGA Tour and his first in the US in almost four years, coming just months after winning the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

He’s the third Australian to win on the PGA Tour in the last six weeks, behind Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, and the sixth Aussie to win on either the European Tour or the PGA Tour this year.

Image: Getty