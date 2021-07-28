Aussie gold: What people are noticing about Australia’s swim team

Former swimmer and Olympian Julie McDonald says the Australian swim team is unified and stronger than ever at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 200m freestyle, her second gold at the Games.

“It’s just been incredible … Ariarne I have been watching her for a number of years, and I knew that she was swimming fast, but I didn’t realise it was going to be that fast,” she told Peter Psaltis.

She says Australian swimming has undergone a culture change since the 2012 Olympics.

She says now, athletes who make the Australian team are given a book about their nation’s swimming history, and those who have come before them.

“Now it feels like they are coming all together and they are really supporting each other, it goes to show it has made the team perform even better.”

Peter said the team is a unit again.

“It’s interesting how many people have noticed it,” she said.

Image: Al Bello/Getty Images