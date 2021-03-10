4BC
Aussie dog owners spending big on their furry friends

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Aussie dog owners spending big on their furry friends

Aussies are spending big when it comes to their pets.

There are reports today dog owners are spending $1600 a year on food alone.

According to experts, the pet accessory market has also exploded and department stores are now expanding their pet clothing, toys and accessories lines.

“Pets are big business, and certainly as a result of COVID-19, we have seen pets being picked up and adopted quickly, there’s huge wait times if you’re in the market for a moodle, or a cavoodle, or some sort of bespoke dog,” Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert at QUT told Scott Emerson.

“But we are spending about $16 billion a year on pets and the research shows about 60 per cent of households have a pet … 40 per cent of households have a dog.

“Dogs are big business!”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

