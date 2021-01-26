Aussie country music great hopeful for unity in future

Australian country music artist Troy Cassar-Daley has expressed hope that the country’s national day will one day be changed to a date that can unify everyone.

Cassar-Daley’s comments came after thousands of Brisbane residents marched through the CBD streets to rally for a change of date.

“My thoughts are that one day we will find a date that unifies everybody,” he told Bill McDonald. “I know Australia has a chance.”

“We’re only a young country when it comes to being settled, we are an old country when it comes to the oldest living culture that they’ve found pretty much in the world.

“I would say that as all Australians, we should celebrate that, too.”

