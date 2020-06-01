Aussie cop at frontline of US riots considering his future in the force

An Australian police officer in the United States is questioning his future in the force as protests rage across the country.

The Black Lives Matter protests were sparked after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

44-year-old Vadim Dale serves in Kentucky and told Ben Fordham some officers are standing with the protestors.

“It’s about damn time. We do need to walk with these groups and show our support.

“I never did this career to put handcuffs on people… this was about helping people.

“I sort of get looked at as a white cop in uniform and I’m painted with a broad brush.

“It’s an injustice to all people, all races, all walks of life when we do something like that.”

