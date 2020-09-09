Aussie business solves social distancing faux pas
Australian hygiene technology company Keen Freek is reducing awkward social confrontations with a nifty smart device.
Operations Manager Naomi Williams told Deborah Knight the LIDAR-scanning ‘Aura Aware’ product uses technology similar to that used in self-driving cars, and flashes green or red to maintain social distancing.
She’s received plenty of positive feedback from business owners who no longer need to ask their customers to step back.
“We all ignore the crosses on the ground, the static signs get ignored.
“[Aura Aware] took all that awkwardness away. It made everyone safe.”
Image: Kleen Freek