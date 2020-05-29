Aussie band breathes life into Crowded House cover

With many musical artists in lockdown due to coronavirus, they’ve had a unique opportunity to share their talents to new audiences online.

Homegrown Aussie trio DMAs have done just that, captivating Mark Levy with their rendition of Crowded House’s ‘Better be home soon’ performed for the ‘Music from the Homefront‘ concert.

“I was blown away, and you will be too,” said Levy.

Tommy and Mason from DMAs joined Mark in the studio to talk about their latest album ‘The Glow’, and treat listeners to a live performance.

