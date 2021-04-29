Attorney-General’s message to women after latest taskforce announcement

Queensland’s domestic violence and justice taskforce wants to hear women’s stories as they look into possible areas of reform.

“The taskforce will be looking at the barriers women face in this process,” Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence and Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman told Neil Breen.

“I admire the strength and courage that it takes for women to come forward and share their stories.

“They can do that in a secure and confidential way.”

But Ms Fentiman said she understands many women won’t come forward.

“Some women aren’t ready to share their stories and I just want them to know, Neil, if they’re listening today, that their experience, whilst they may not share it, is absolutely critical to the government and to the taskforce.”

Image: Nine News