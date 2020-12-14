Attempted murder charge result of building fire investigation at Yeronga

Dutton Park detectives have charged a man following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga on Sunday December 13.

Emergency services attended a Cowper Street address due to reports a unit was on fire at around 2.40am .

Police evacuated neighbouring residents prior to the fire being brought under control.

Detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (DV offence), arson (DV offence) and three counts of willful damage.

He will be appearing in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

The investigation is continuing.

