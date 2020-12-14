4BC
Attempted murder charge result of building fire investigation at Yeronga

7 hours ago
4BC News
Dutton Park detectives have charged a man following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga on Sunday December 13.

Emergency services attended a Cowper Street address due to reports a unit was on fire at around 2.40am .

Police evacuated neighbouring residents prior to the fire being brought under control.

Detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (DV offence), arson (DV offence) and three counts of willful damage.

He will be appearing in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002557865 within the online suspicious activity form.

