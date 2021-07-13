ATAGI changes AstraZeneca advice on back of NSW COVID-19 outbreak

Young people who can’t access Pfizer vaccines but live in a COVID-19 hotspot should consider AstraZeneca, according to the panel that advises the government on vaccinations.

It comes amid concerns about the growing number of cases in NSW.

ATAGI still recommends Pfizer as the “preferred” vaccine for those under the age of 60, due to rare blood clotting conditions linked to the AZ jab, but a “changing risk-benefit” balance in Sydney means people should reassess their options.

The panel has also shortened the recommended break between doses in coronavirus hotspots.

ATAGI says those living in areas with cases should consider shortening the break between AstraZeneca doses to between four and eight weeks instead of up to 12.

There are currently more than 700 active cases of COVID-19 in NSW.