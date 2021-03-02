AstraZeneca vs Pfizer: Why the experts say you shouldn’t compare

An infectious diseases expert says it’s not helpful to compare the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

There are reports out of the UK today the AstraZeneca jab could be even more effective than first thought from the clinical trials.

Dr Paul Griffin said it’s hard to compare the vaccines.

“There are certainly some people reporting that, saying that Pzifer is better because AstraZeneca is 62 per cent and Pfizer is 95 per cent.

“The simple fact is we have not done any head to head comparisons, there’s a lot of variability in those clinical trials and they are not designed to compare the two.

“The main thing to say is if a vaccine is proven safe and effective in clinical trials it’s not really the right thing to compare them and especially it’s not helpful to try and get people to ask for one over the other because we know they are both very effective.”

