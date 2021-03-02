4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AstraZeneca vs Pfizer: Why the..

AstraZeneca vs Pfizer: Why the experts say you shouldn’t compare

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19 vaccineInfectious diseases physician Dr Paul Griffin
Article image for AstraZeneca vs Pfizer: Why the experts say you shouldn’t compare

An infectious diseases expert says it’s not helpful to compare the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. 

There are reports out of the UK today the AstraZeneca jab could be even more effective than first thought from the clinical trials.

Dr Paul Griffin said it’s hard to compare the vaccines.

“There are certainly some people reporting that, saying that Pzifer is better because AstraZeneca is 62 per cent and Pfizer is 95 per cent.

“The simple fact is we have not done any head to head comparisons, there’s a lot of variability in those clinical trials and they are not designed to compare the two.

“The main thing to say is if a vaccine is proven safe and effective in clinical trials it’s not really the right thing to compare them and especially it’s not helpful to try and get people to ask for one over the other because we know they are both very effective.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873