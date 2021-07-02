4BC
Astounding demand for wedding dress help transforms dry cleaning business

1 hour ago
Sofie Formica
covid-19Weddings
Article image for Astounding demand for wedding dress help transforms dry cleaning business

A dry cleaner’s business model has been overhauled after an overwhelming demand for help preserving women’s wedding dresses. 

Libby Rawlings has become a veritable wedding dress expert as numerous women began cleaning up their closets in lockdown.

“A huge question on everybody’s lips [was] about the wedding gowns,” Ms Rawlings told Sofie Formica.

“‘Can you clean these wedding gowns and is there a way we can keep them a little longer?'”

Ms Rawlings said a lot of women don’t realise it’s possible to preserve their gowns for decades.

“You can actually keep your wedding gown preserved in a wedding gown box, after it’s been properly dry cleaned, for a very long time.

“The younger demographic as well didn’t realise they didn’t have to sell it again … and they could actually keep it hanging around for that little bit longer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
Lifestyle
