Arts sector pockets $40 million federal cash splash

The federal government has announced a funding injection for Australia’s struggling arts sector today.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher told Neil Breen $40 million will be shared among 82 individual projects, festivals and events across Australia.

Queensland will receive a $4.6 million slice of the pie across 11 projects.

The arts sector is among some of the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic, with events crippled by closures and restrictions.

“This is about backing event orgainsers, festivals, promoters, arts companies, to put on shows and helping reduce the risk, because we’re putting some public money in to get these events going,” Mr Fletcher said.

“This is going to generate some 56,000 employment opportunities across the country.”

Press PLAY below to hear which projects are included in the grant, and how they were selected

