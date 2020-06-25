4BC
Arts and entertainment industry thrown $250 million lifeline

2 hours ago
Neil Breen

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher has announced a $250 million support package to get jobs, productions and shows going again in the entertainment and arts industries.

Mr Fletcher joined 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen this morning saying this support package is much needed to help the hurting entertainment sector.

“What we want to do is get the entertainment sector back on their feet and get the 600,000 plus Australians employed by this sector back to work,” he said.

Click below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
News
