Arthur Sinodinos says Americans ‘very fond’ of Australia as China tensions escalate

Australian ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos says our nation has the support of Americans as tensions with China escalate.

The Australian government are playing down fears of a trade war with China after an import ban was placed on four Australian abattoirs.

Beef imports have been suspended and tariffs on barley have already been threatened, which will have a billion-dollar impact on both industries.

There are assurances the tariffs are not in retaliation to Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Nevertheless, Arthur Sinodinos told Deborah Knight Americans support Australia’s initiative.

“What I found in the time I’ve been here … there is very strong support for the Australian-US relationship.

“There are a lot of people here who have a lot of respect for Australia.

“People here do look on Australia very fondly … they’re willing to stand up and say that ‘we support Australia and we’re proud to be friends of Australia’.”

