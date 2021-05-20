Ex-army tanks for sale: How you can own a slice of Australian history!

In the market for a particularly unique collectable?

A Tamborine company is selling three ex-military gun tanks that operated during the Vietnam War.

And yes, they still work!

Tank Ride owner Tim Woods said they are running and drivable, but they are de-commissioned.

“We’ve got an amazing collection, I’ve got 25 tanks in total, we are starting to run out of space and also the time to maintain them,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I have decided to put three on the market … they are historic, they served in Vietnam, and have really amazing stories that go behind them.

“It’s not just a machine you can appreciate and have a good time in, for me it humbles me when I see the Vietnam Veterans who served in harder times.”

He said the cheapest tank will set you back $85,000 which is mid-restoration.

Images: Tank Ride, Facebook