4BC
Ariarne Titmus swam ‘gutsy, tactical race’ to claim gold, Laurie Lawrence says

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Ariarne Titmus swam ‘gutsy, tactical race’ to claim gold, Laurie Lawrence says

Legendary Australian swimming coach Laurie Lawrence has told Neil Breen he believes Ariarne Titmus swam a tactically superior 400-metre Freestyle Final to win gold in her Olympic shown with rival Katie Ledecky.

Titmus joined the ranks of iconic Australian Olympic memories yesterday by overcoming Ledecky in the final hundred metres to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Titmus was like a dog with a bone,” Laurie Lawrence said on 4BC Breakfast today.

“She wouldn’t let go. and she just hung on, hung on, hung on to put it down to that eyeball-to-eyeball over the last hundred where she took control with 25 metres to go.

“It was just a magnificent, tactical race and a gusty race. It was just fantastic.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

