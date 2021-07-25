4BC
Ariarne Titmus’ dad predicts ‘it will take a world record to win’ in Ledecky showdown

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Ariarne Titmus’ dad predicts ‘it will take a world record to win’ in Ledecky showdown

The father of Australian Olympic swimming star Ariarne Titmus has predicted an extremely tight and heated race when she takes on her most fierce competitor, the USA’s Katie Ledecky in the 400m Freestyle Final.

Steve Titmus told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast today that the 20-year-old Ariarne has been “enormously relaxed” in the lead up to the Final.

“She has been relaxed all week, every time we’ve FaceTimed with her this week, she’s been very relaxed,” he said.

“It will take a world record to win this race.

“We just hope she swims a race that she’s extremely happy with.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

