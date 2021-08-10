4BC
‘Are you joking?’: Neil Breen shocked by alleged question in Premier’s pre-election survey

56 mins ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘Are you joking?’: Neil Breen shocked by alleged question in Premier’s pre-election survey

A listener has revealed to Neil Breen some of the alleged questions asked in the Premier’s highly criticised surveys. 

Kelly from Upper Mt Gravatt said she took part in a survey conducted by the Palaszczuk government before the 2020 election.

“[They asked] lots of different questions about whether we’re happy with the lockdown, whether we think she’s doing a good job, they’d show you different adverts with her.

“She was wearing different clothing in each one and [they asked] which one looked better.”

Neil Breen was startled by the questions.

“Are you joking?” Neil asked. “They were asking you which clothing she looked better in?”

Press PLAY below to hear the call in full

Image: Nine News

