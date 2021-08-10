‘Are you joking?’: Neil Breen shocked by alleged question in Premier’s pre-election survey

A listener has revealed to Neil Breen some of the alleged questions asked in the Premier’s highly criticised surveys.

Kelly from Upper Mt Gravatt said she took part in a survey conducted by the Palaszczuk government before the 2020 election.

“[They asked] lots of different questions about whether we’re happy with the lockdown, whether we think she’s doing a good job, they’d show you different adverts with her.

“She was wearing different clothing in each one and [they asked] which one looked better.”

Neil Breen was startled by the questions.

“Are you joking?” Neil asked. “They were asking you which clothing she looked better in?”

Image: Nine News