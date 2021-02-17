4BC
‘Are they crazy?’: The numbers that worry Scott Emerson about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19vaccine
Article image for ‘Are they crazy?’: The numbers that worry Scott Emerson about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Scott Emerson says it is “complete madness” that as many as 9 per cent of Australians have flagged they will definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to new government data. 

The rollout of the vaccine will begin next week in Queensland.

Those most at risk will be the first to receive the jab, with 27,000 frontline workers to be vaccinated in the next month.

“The thing that got me … was these figures coming out of a survey done by the federal health department, about the take up of the vaccines,” the 4BC Drive host said.

“Just 64 per cent of Australians will “definitely” get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Here’s the numbers that worry me; more than one quarter (27 per cent) are still unsure.

“Some 9 per cent of Australians aged over 16 said they will “definitely not” get the vaccine.

“You’re looking at more than a third of Australians are unsure or definitely not getting the vaccine.

“Are they crazy? Surely this is the way we go forward. I don’t understand that.

“That 9 per cent saying definitely I won’t take it – that is complete madness.”

Click PLAY to hear his full comments

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
